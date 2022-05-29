American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $260.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

