People s United Financial Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.64.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

