Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

NYSE CCEP opened at $53.88 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.