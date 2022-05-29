Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,560 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,375.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

