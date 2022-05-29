People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after buying an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American National Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,082 shares of company stock worth $4,744,138. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.08. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

