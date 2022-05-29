People s United Financial Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.