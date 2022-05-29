People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

NYSE:FRC opened at $157.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.