People s United Financial Inc. Sells 4,455 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,289,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.