People s United Financial Inc. Sells 49,953 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,953 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

