People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857 shares of company stock worth $188,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

