3,465 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

