People s United Financial Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of LW opened at $67.99 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

