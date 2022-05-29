Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $71.07 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.