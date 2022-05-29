People s United Financial Inc. Sells 15,572 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,030,000 after buying an additional 633,455 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $37,653,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 561,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,033,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 763,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

