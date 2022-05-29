People s United Financial Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $364.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $327.06 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

