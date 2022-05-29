Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,092 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after buying an additional 110,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $455.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.44 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

