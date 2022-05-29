TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

