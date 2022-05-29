Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 445,830 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,830 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.