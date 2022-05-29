Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 754,509 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 754,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Cenovus Energy worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,565,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,486 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,332,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,710,000 after buying an additional 2,252,855 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after buying an additional 280,555 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 270,955.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 517,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 517,524 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

