D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,493 shares of company stock worth $261,266. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.