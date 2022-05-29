D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,493 shares of company stock worth $261,266. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.
DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
