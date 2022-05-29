Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,085 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Yamana Gold worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Yamana Gold by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 893,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.