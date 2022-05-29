Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,362 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of VMware by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,039 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in VMware by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 634,231 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,495,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in VMware by 371.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,540 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

