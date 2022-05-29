Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Essent Group worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.