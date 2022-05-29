People s United Financial Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.