People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

TSN stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

