Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

