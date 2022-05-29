Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $130.91 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.95. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

