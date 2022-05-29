PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,663 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.91% of PureCycle Technologies worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.12. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler bought 714,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

