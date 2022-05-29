Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $398.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $374.03 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.