Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.93% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

CATC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

