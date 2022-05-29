Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

BMO opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $95.37 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

