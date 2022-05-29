People s United Financial Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in PulteGroup by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

