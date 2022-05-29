The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $328.58 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

