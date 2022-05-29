People s United Financial Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,874,000 after purchasing an additional 763,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

