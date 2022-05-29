Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Pinterest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Pinterest stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

