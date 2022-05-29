People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $143.37 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

