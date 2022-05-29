Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Teleflex worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $24,209,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.00.

Teleflex stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

