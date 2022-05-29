Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,039 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 126,573 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,916,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

