People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 175,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.