Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 5,543 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.06.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

