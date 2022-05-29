Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 9,488 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,271,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diageo by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 4,500 ($56.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

