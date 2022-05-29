Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 21.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

