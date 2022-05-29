Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,887 Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.58% of Membership Collective Group worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 304,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $40,613,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $9.16 on Friday. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

