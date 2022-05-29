Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,722 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.51% of Helmerich & Payne worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

