Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,906 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.19%.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

