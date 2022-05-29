Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 11,715 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $128.49 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

