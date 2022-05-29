Schroder Investment Management Group Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,162 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

BNS opened at $67.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

