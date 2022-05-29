Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 80,946 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.45% of GrafTech International worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.