Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.77% of Sabre worth $160,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $190,035,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,241,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,475 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.