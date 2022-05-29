Invesco Ltd. Has $138.31 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.64% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $138,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.68.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

